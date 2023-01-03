Left Menu

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Updated: 03-01-2023 15:10 IST
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File image) Image Credit: ANI
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed.

The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

''Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

''He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC,'' an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's footprints.

