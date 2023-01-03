Left Menu

BMW India posts record sales at 19,263 units in 2022

Updated: 03-01-2023 15:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
German automotive group BMW on Tuesday reported record sales of its luxury cars and motorcycles in India at 19,263 units in 2022.

Customer deliveries of cars of both brands BMW and MINI registered a growth of 35 per cent at 11,981 units last year, which was the highest-ever, BMW Group India said in a statement.

BMW India registered sales of 11,268 units at a growth of 37 per cent and MINI India of 713 units, up 11 per cent from 2021, it added.

Sports Activity Vehicle range, including the X1, X3, X5 and X7 grew at over 60 per cent, while luxury sedans such as the 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series continued their strong run, the company said.

''Due to a high demand, most BMW models now have a waiting period of up to six months,'' it added.

For the MINI brand, locally produced 'Countryman' had a share of 41 per cent in sales while the 'Hatch' contributed 38 per cent and 'Convertible' 21 per cent.

The group's motorcycle arm -- BMW Motorrad -- also posted its highest-ever motorcycle deliveries of 7,282 units, at a 40 per cent growth last year, the company said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the group has been focussing on bringing exclusive products, offering the best services and deep engagement towards meeting customer expectations, which has ''delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception''.

''Now, our next goal is to meet the high demand for our products throughout the country and to change the game in the premium automotive segment,'' Pawah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

