Soccer-Leeds sign Austrian defender Wober from Salzburg

Leeds United have signed Austrian defender Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg on a 4-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday. Wober was the Austrian league's most expensive signing when Salzburg, then coached by current Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, bought him from Sevilla for 10.5 million euros in 2019.

The 24-year-old has won the Austrian League and Cup double three times in a row, in 125 appearances with Salzburg and joins former team mates Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen at Leeds. "Wober will wear the number 39 shirt during his time at Leeds and could feature for the first time in Sunday's FA Cup third round tie at Cardiff City," Leeds said in a statement.

Wober, who has played 13 times for the Austrian national team, is capable of playing either as a centre back or a left back. Leeds are 14th in the Premier League and next play West Ham United on Wednesday.

