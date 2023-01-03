Left Menu

Cricket-India's Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a back injury and has been included in the one-day international (ODI squad to play Sri Lanka in a three-match series this month, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:23 IST
Cricket-India's Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a back injury and has been included in the one-day international (ODI squad to play Sri Lanka in a three-match series this month, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Bumrah has been out of action since September due to a back injury that flared up during the home series against South Africa and he missed the Twenty20 World Cup.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI said in a statement. India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday. The ODI series begins on Jan. 10.

India's updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023