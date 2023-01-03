Left Menu

Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for SL series after NCA clearance

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday added to Indias ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after National Cricket Academy declared him fit for home series beginning January 10.Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in Indias ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:29 IST
Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for SL series after NCA clearance
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday added to India's ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after National Cricket Academy declared him fit for home series beginning January 10.

Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

''The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. ''The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,'' said the BCCI in a statement.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023