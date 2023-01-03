Sourav Ganguly likely to begin role as 'Head of All Cricket' for Delhi Capitals

India's former captain Sourav Ganguly is expected to return to cricket administration as he is likely to become the 'Head of All Cricket' for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as per sources. The former BCCI President has previously been associated with the IPL franchise. He was the mentor for the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of the IPL.

Ganguly had to relinquish the mentor position after being selected as the BCCI President in 2019. He held the chair for three years and left the office in 2022. Delhi Capitals missed out on the playoff spot narrowly after losing to Mumbai Indians in their last league match in IPL 2022. Their defeat paved the way for Royal Challengers Bangalore to make it to the playoffs.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting is the coach of the Delhi Capitals. It could be the second time that the duo of Ponting and Ganguly may work together at Delhi Capitals. The franchise bought Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore) in the 2023 IPL auctions.

A lineup that is already explosive, Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw add to the firepower. For Rishabh Pant, they also have a backup wicketkeeper in Salt. They were unable to find a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who is prone to injury. Delhi Capitals Squad IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt. Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)