Ashutosh Singh ton helps Chhattisgarh make 267/7 against Karnataka

An unbeaten century by Ashutosh Singh (118) and his massive partnership with Amandeep Khare (93) helped Chhattisgarh make 267 for six on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Karnataka here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat by Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, the visiting team was reduced to 1 for 2 in the third over. While Vidwath Kaverappa (3/54) removed A G Tiwary (0), V Koushik got the other opener Avnish Singh out for a duck.

Captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia (34), who joined Ashutosh in the middle, began aggressively and hit six boundaries in his knock. He, however, fell to a catch by keeper B R Sharath off V Vyshak's bowling.

Even as Karnataka looked to attack, the duo of Ashutosh and Khare blunted the bowling by standing firm. Mixing caution and aggression, the two added 210 runs in 391 balls to lead Chhattisgarh's fightback.

The Ashutosh-Khare partnership had taken the team past the 250-mark and looked good for more when Kaverappa got the latter to nick one to Sharath for his fourth catch of the day.

Kaverappa castled Sumit Ruikar (0) to make sure Karnataka ended the day well.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Rohan Prem hit an unbeaten 112 (238 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) to help Kerala end day one at 247 for five against Goa.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan bundled out Jharkhand for 92 in 47 overs and finished the day at 101 for four. Pace bowlers Aniket Choudhary and Tanveer Ul-Haq picked up four wickets each to hasten Jharkhand's quick end.

Brief scores: At Bengaluru: Chattisgarh 267 for 6 in 90 overs (Ashutosh Singh 118 batting (273 balls, 18X4, 1X6), Amandeep Khare 93, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 34, Vidwath Kaverappa 3/54) vs Karnataka.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 247 for 5 in 90 overs (Rohan Prem 112 batting (238 balls, 14X4, 6X1), Sachin Baby 46, Rahul P 31) vs Goa.

At Delhi: Pondicherry 216 all out in 62.4 overs (K B Arun Karthick 58, Paras K Dogra 38, D Rohit 31, Diwesh Pathania 3/39, P S Poonia 3/48) vs Services 64 for no loss in 15 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 40 batting). At Jaipur: Jharkhand 92 all out in 47 overs (Aryaman Sen 39, Aniket Choudhary 4/16, Tanveer Ul-Haq 4/42) vs Rajasthan 101 for 4 in 31 overs (Yash Kothari 52, Ashish Kumar 4/26).

