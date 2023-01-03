Left Menu

National Boxing Championships: Kaushik, Hussamuddin, Solanki punch their way to quarters

Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) who is representing the Sports Services Control Board (SSCB) put on a show of immaculate strength. Hussamuddin (57kg) who is also representing SSCB was squaring off against Lallawmawma of Mizoram. Gaurav Solanki (60kg) was squaring off against Harendra Singh of Madhya Pradesh in his round-of-16 bout.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:27 IST
National Boxing Championships: Kaushik, Hussamuddin, Solanki punch their way to quarters
Boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin in action during National Boxing Championships (Image: BFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Riding on exceptional performances, the 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik, 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin and the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki all advanced to the quarter-finals of the 6th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships in Hisar on Tuesday. Going up against Sandeep Doni of Andhra Pradesh, Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) who is representing the Sports Services Control Board (SSCB) put on a show of immaculate strength. The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist showcased his exceptional technical ability to outperform his opponent and won the bout after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the second round. He will face the winner of the bout between Manipur's Rohit Ningehougan Singh and Jharkhand's Neeraj Kumar Singh in the last 8.

Hussamuddin (57kg) who is also representing SSCB was squaring off against Lallawmawma of Mizoram. The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist was at the top of his game and dominated proceedings to blank his opponent and win by unanimous decision. He will face Uttar Pradesh's Manish Rathod in the quarter-finals. Haryana's native Solanki (60kg) was squaring off against Harendra Singh of Madhya Pradesh in his round-of-16 bout. Producing a power-packed performance, Solanki was in complete control from the start of the bout with his quick-fire attacks and stellar defence. He ultimately got the better of his opponent to seal a 5:0 win and progress to the quarters.The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Govind Sahani (48kg) who is representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) made lightwork of Mansingh of Jammu and Kashmir to secure a 5:0 win by unanimous decision. He will face Heli Tana Tara of Arunachal Pradesh in his quarter's bout.

His RSPB teammate Varinder Singh (60kg) prevailed in a similar fashion against Ibrahim Mohmmed of SSCB with a 5:0 win to book his place in the quarter-finals. The 2021 Asian Championships bronze medalist will take to the ring against Gaurav Solanki in his quarters' bout. The 2021 Asian Youth champion Biswamitra Chongtham (51kg) who is representing SSCB triumphed over Prabhudas Yadla of Andhra Pradesh with a 5:0 victory in a scintillating manner. He will face Yogesh of Haryana in the quarter-finals.

A total of 386 boxers across 13 different weight categories are participating in the championships. All the quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023