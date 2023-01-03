Left Menu

Manish, Hussamuddin enter national boxing quarter-finals

The 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist will take on Gaurav Solanki in the last-eight.

World Championships bronze medallist in 2019 Manish Kaushik, 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki moved into the quarter-finals of the sixth Elite Men's National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

Kaushik (63.5kg), representing Service Sports Control Board (SSCB), showcased his technical prowess to outpunch 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist from Andhra Pradesh Sandeep Doni, with the referee stopping the contest in the second round.

Kaushik will face the winner of the bout between Manipur's Rohit Ningehougan Singh and Jharkhand's Neeraj Kumar Singh in the last-eight.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg), representing Services, dominated the proceedings to blank Lallawmawma of Mizoram and win by unanimous decision. He will face Uttar Pradesh's Manish Rathod in the quarter-finals.

Haryana's Solanki (60kg) produced a power-packed performance to overcome Madhya Pradesh's Harendra Singh in a round-of-16 bout. Solanki was in control from the start and sealed the issue 5-0 to progress to the quarters.

Govind Sahani (48kg), the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist representing Railways, made light work of Mansingh of Jammu and Kashmir to secure a 5-0 verdict. He will face Heli Tana Tara of Arunachal Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

Sahani's team-mate Varinder Singh (60kg) prevailed in a similar fashion against Ibrahim Mohmmed of Services to book a quarter-final berth. The 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist will take on Gaurav Solanki in the last-eight.

Asian Youth champion in 2021 Biswamitra Chongtham (51kg), representing Services, triumphed over Prabhudas Yadla of Andhra Pradesh 5-0 and will face Yogesh of Haryana in the quarter-finals.

All the quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday.

