Easwaran scores fourth successive first-class hundred in stadium named after him, Bengal 269/3

Indian Test team's reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his magnificent run in first-class cricket with a fourth consecutive hundred, which propelled Bengal to 269 for 3 against Uttarakhand on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Tuesday.

The 141 not out is even more sweet as it came at his ''home ground'' Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium, named after him and run by his father Ranganathan Parameswaran Easwaran.

Uttarakhand skipper Aditya Tare's decision to field didn't yield the desired result as Abhimanyu's 170-run stand with another in-form man Sudip Gharami (90) for the second wicket laid the foundation for a good first-innings score.

In fact, Abhimanyu also added 84 for the opening wicket with all-rounder Sayan Sekhar Mondal (18). On a picturesque open ground, Abhimanyu struck 12 boundaries and a six and remained in contention to be a part of the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His sequence of scores in the last four first-class games read -- 141, 157 (both vs Bangladesh A), 170 vs Nagaland and now 141* in the current match.

Brief Scores: In Dehradun: Bengal 269/3 in 84.3 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 141 batting, Sudip Kr Gharami 90; Mayank Mishra 3/74) vs Uttarakhand.

In Cuttack: Nagaland 291/6 in 89 overs (Chetan Bisht 94, Shrikant Mundhe 66; Suryakant Pradhan 3/69) vs Odisha.

In Vadodara: Baroda 327/7 in 90 overs (Vishnu Solanki 164 batting; Kanwar Abhinay 3/49) vs HP.

In Lucknow: UP vs Haryana (no play).

