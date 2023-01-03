Left Menu

Cricket-BCCI invites bids to operate women's IPL teams

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process," the BCCI said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:44 IST
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday invited bids for the right to "own and operate" teams in the first ever women's Indian Premier League (IPL). In December, the BCCI also floated tenders for the women's league's media rights for the 2023-27 cycle.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process," the BCCI said in a statement. "The (Invitation to Tender) will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023."

The inaugural season of the women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3-26, an ESPNcricInfo report said in December. A three-team Women's T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men's IPL since 2018, but the BCCI have been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.

Australia hosts the Women's Big Bash League as its domestic T20 league, while New Zealand has the Women's Super Smash. England hold the 'The Hundred' tournament for women alongside the men's competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

