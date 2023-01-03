Left Menu

India score 162/5 against Sri Lanka

India scored 162 for five against Sri Lanka in their first T20 International here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, India lost wickets at regular intervals at the Wankhede Stadium before rallying to cross 160.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 20:45 IST
India scored 162 for five against Sri Lanka in their first T20 International here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, India lost wickets at regular intervals at the Wankhede Stadium before rallying to cross 160. Opener Ishan Kishan made 37 off 29 balls while new T20I skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with 29 in 27 deliveries. Deepak Hooda blasted 41 off 23 balls while Axar Patel smashed 31 in 20 balls.

Brief scores: India: 162/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 37, Deepak Hooda 41 not out, Axar Patel 31 not out) vs Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

