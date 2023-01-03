Left Menu

BCCI invites bids to own, operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process," BCCI said in an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:00 IST
BCCI invites bids to own, operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League
Women's T20 challenge is the closest tournament to IPL for women at present (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the release of Invitations to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate a team in the inaugural Women's Indian Premier League season. "The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process," BCCI said in an official statement.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed team's rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," it further read. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to wipl.teams@bcci.tv , as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee as above," BCCI statement further added. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion. Earlier in last month BCCI announced the Media-rights tender for the first five seasons of the WIPL, 2023 to 2027. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023