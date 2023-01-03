BCCI invites bids to own, operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the release of Invitations to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate a team in the inaugural Women's Indian Premier League season. "The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's Indian Premier League, through a tender process," BCCI said in an official statement.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed team's rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," it further read. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to wipl.teams@bcci.tv , as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee as above," BCCI statement further added. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion. Earlier in last month BCCI announced the Media-rights tender for the first five seasons of the WIPL, 2023 to 2027. (ANI)

