Decision to have split coaching roles in team depends on board: Anjum Chopra

By Gurmeet Raj Batra Former Indian woman's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra said that the decision to have split coaching roles in the team totally depends on the board and added that playing a tri-series in South Africa will prepare Team India for upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Talking about whether there should be different coaches in different formats in the Indian team Anjum said that it is not necessary if this method of split coaches is working for other teams then it will work for the Indian team too. "The decision to have split coaching roles in the team totally depends on the board. It is not necessary that if this method of split coaches is working for other teams then it will work for us also. Now it is the decision of the team and the board to have separate coaches for each format. England have two different coaches for the white ball and red ball and its working well for them," Anjum Chopra told ANI.

England team have already adopted the role of split coaching as they have different coaches for the white ball and red ball formats. Last year in May Brendon McCullum was appointed as England men's Test head coach along with Three Lions red-ball captain Ben Stokes has changed the fortunes of English Test cricket in 2022. While England limited-overs coach Matthew Mott is handling the charge of the Three Lions' white-ball cricket format. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India Women's Team will play a tri-series tournament, starting from January 19, 2023. In the tri-series, India will take on West Indies and South Africa.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on February 10, 2023, with Team India set to begin its campaign on February 12 against arch-rival Pakistan in Cape Town. "I think it is a very good approach to play a tri-series before the World Cup. This series will prepare the Indian team well for the World Cup as they will be playing against tournament host South Africa," she further added.

Earlier, BCCI announced India's squads for the T20 World Cup and tri-series. Harmanpreet Kaur is set to lead a 15-player squad, with veteran fast bowler Shikha Pandey making a comeback having last played a T20I back in October 2021. Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness. India are in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on February 26, 2023 in Cape Town.

India's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

India's squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey. (ANI)

