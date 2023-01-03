Left Menu

LaLiga files charges after racist abuse of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid Magistrates' Courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published on open sources.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:11 IST
LaLiga files charges after racist abuse of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid Vinicius Junior. (Photo:Twitter@realmadrid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

LaLiga has filed the corresponding charges regarding the racist insults directed against footballer Vinicius Jr in the match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid held on December 31, before the relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies. A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid Magistrates' Courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published on open sources.

LaLiga has also asked the Valladolid Magistrates' Court to transfer the complaint to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Hate Crimes so that it can participate in the case as read in a statement released by LaLiga on their website. In addition, and as has been the case for several seasons, a report of the racist insults has been submitted to the RFEF Competition Committee and the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, to be studied and assessed for a sanction.

LaLiga will also increase its ongoing efforts to eradicate any kind of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums. The number of LaLiga integrity officers present at matches where there is a risk of racist insults will be increased, in order to maximise detection and identification of this type of behaviour, which has no place in sport.

Furthermore, in stadiums where there is considered to be a risk of possible racist behaviour in the stands, messages will be broadcast over the public address system and advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch to combat and condemn racism. LaLiga's objective is zero violence in sport and in order to achieve this, a variety of training, prevention, detection and reporting practices are carried out on each matchday, which are then reported to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, as well as to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Hate Crimes. Similarly, LaLiga denounces and takes legal action as a plaintiff in any criminal proceedings related to violent acts occurring in the sphere of football.

LaLiga continues to work with clubs, players, authorities and all parties involved in the sport to ensure that there is no place for violent or racist behaviour in football. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023