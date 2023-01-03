ITTF World Rankings: Manika Batra reaches career-high 35

Left Menu

Manika Batra moved to three places to reach a career-high 35 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Rankings.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:37 IST
Table Tennis ace Manika Batra(image:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's table tennis star Manika Batra moved to the three places to reach a career-high 35 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Rankings. In November, the 27-year-old Indian star delivered an outstanding performance to earn India's first-ever medal at the Asian Cup. On her way to a historic bronze medal in Bangkok, she stunned world number five Hina Hayata of Japan and world number seven Chen Xingtong of China.

That stunning performance earned her 175 points in the rankings, which helped her rise in the table. In addition, she advanced to the semifinals of two World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender events in Hungary and Slovenia. Manika won the Asian Cup. She returned to India empty-handed from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. In the last Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast Manika continued her unprecedented run and clinched won four medals, two of which were gold.

In her next completion, Manika will be participating in the Asian qualification event in Doha for the World Championships next week later she will feature in WTT Star Contender in Goa next month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

