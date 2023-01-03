NFL-Donations to Hamlin's toy drive skyrocket after cardiac arrest

Left Menu

The online toy drive fundraiser created by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive surge in donations as fans showed their support after the player suffered a cardiac arrest during a primetime NFL game on Monday.

The online toy drive fundraiser created by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received a massive surge in donations as fans showed their support after the player suffered a cardiac arrest during a primetime NFL game on Monday. The GoFundMe page Hamlin launched in December 2020 to buy toys for children ahead of that year's holiday season is still active and had raised $3.8 million as of 11:00 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

During the first quarter of Monday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin got to his feet after making a tackle and then collapsed. Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after receiving emergency medical attention on the field as stunned players looked on. Hamlin set up the GoFundMe page after his college career with a goal of $2,500 to buy toys that would be distributed at a daycare in his Pennsylvania hometown. It had received nearly $3,000 during a two-year span through December 2022.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote at the time on his GoFundMe page. "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive."

