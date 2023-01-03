Sports News Roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal; Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Allegri hopeful of Juve's injury woes coming to an end

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is hopeful of having most of his players fit before the end of the month, as the Serie A side have struggled with injury-related absences this season. The 36-time Italian champions struggled for form at the start of the campaign but have won each of their last six league games without conceding, putting them in third place in the standings before the World Cup break.

Tennis-Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic cruised through his first singles match in Australia since being deported last year with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Serb was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November.

NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal

Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. DeBrusk netted the winner with 2:24 left in regulation, following the play after Taylor Hall cut inside from the left wing and had a backhand shot stopped by Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Tennis-Berrettini inspires Italy to big victory in United Cup

Matteo Berrettini powered past Casper Ruud on Tuesday to help Italy clinch their United Cup tie against Norway and reach the next round of the inaugural mixed team tournament where they will take on Poland for a spot in the semi-finals. In a rematch of their U.S. Open quarter-final and Gstaad final, where world number three Ruud prevailed last year, it was Berrettini who took control of the match on the back of his powerful serve to seal a 6-4 6-4 Group E win.

Tennis-Azarenka digs deep to beat Kalinina in Adelaide

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka overcame a shaky start to beat Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in a gruelling match at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday and reach the second round of the WTA 500 tournament. Twice Australian Open champion Azarenka found herself in trouble trailing 5-1 but she summoned up her fighting spirit to save five set points before edging a tense tiebreaker.

NFL-Hamlin gives 'perspective' on sport's dangers

The global sporting community rallied around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's National Football League (NFL) game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was in critical condition. Players stood stunned with tears in their eyes as medical officials performed CPR on the 24-year-old in the middle of the field, an incident that horrified fans and prompted the NFL to postpone the game.

NFL-Bills safety Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, game postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's National Football League (NFL) game against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter but then fell on his back.

Huge crowds bid soccer star Pele farewell in Santos

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium for Pele, who died last week at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for a year, ended on Tuesday morning and his casket was taken in a procession through the city for private burial.

Soccer-Pioli calls on Milan side to cement place in club's history

Manager Stefano Pioli said AC Milan must win silverware this season to write their names in the club's history books, urging his side to go for glory in the four competitions where they are still in the running for the top prize. Serie A champions AC Milan are second in the league standings, eight points behind Napoli.

Iranian chess player was warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab -source

An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan. Sara Khadem, born in 1997, took part in last week's FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab - a headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict dress codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)