Left Menu

Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous

Pels coffin has arrived at his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourn the sports legend.Newly inaugurated President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pel played for most of his career.

PTI | Santos | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:37 IST
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Pelé's coffin has arrived at his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourn the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career. Pelé is being buried in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport. Mass is being celebrated at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the casket is ushered through the streets of Santos to a nearby cemetery.

A notable absentee was Jair Bolsonaro, whose term as president ended Dec. 31. A day before, he departed capital Brasilia on a flight to Florida, shirking the ceremonial duty of passing the presidential sash to Lula. Bolsonaro is staying in a condominium complex outside Orlando and has been filmed speaking to neighbors. Brazilian sports legend Pelé is being buried Tuesday, with his nation of more than 200 million people and the world watching.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023