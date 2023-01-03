Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous

Pelé's coffin has arrived at his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourn the sports legend.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career. Pelé is being buried in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport. Mass is being celebrated at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the casket is ushered through the streets of Santos to a nearby cemetery.

A notable absentee was Jair Bolsonaro, whose term as president ended Dec. 31. A day before, he departed capital Brasilia on a flight to Florida, shirking the ceremonial duty of passing the presidential sash to Lula. Bolsonaro is staying in a condominium complex outside Orlando and has been filmed speaking to neighbors. Brazilian sports legend Pelé is being buried Tuesday, with his nation of more than 200 million people and the world watching.

