Left Menu

Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023: Tejaswini, Pushkaraj clinch 50m Rifle Prone gold medals

Tejaswini Sawant proved her command over the discipline with a score of 618 points, beating second-placed Bhakti Khamkar of Mumbai by a margin of 4.5 points. Pune's Pranali Suryawanshi bagged the bronze with a total of 611.7 points.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:52 IST
Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023: Tejaswini, Pushkaraj clinch 50m Rifle Prone gold medals
Shooters Pushkaraj Ingaole (Left) and Tejaswini Sawant (Right) (Image: Maharashtra State Olympics Games). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympian Tejaswini Sawant of Kolhapur and Pushkaraj Ingaole of Ratnagiri bagged the first two gold medals of the Maharashtra State Olympics Games 2023 comfortably, bagging the top spot in the 50m Rifle Prone Women and Men shooting events respectively here at the Balewadi Stadium here on Tuesday. Sawant, a former world champion in 50m Rifle Prone, proved her command over the discipline with a score of 618 points, beating second-placed Bhakti Khamkar of Mumbai by a margin of 4.5 points. Pune's Pranali Suryawanshi bagged the bronze with a total of 611.7 points.

Three-time Olympian Anjali Bhagwat only managed a score of 603.8 and finished sixth. In the Men's 50m Prone event, Ingaole finished with a total of 621.7 points after six series to clinch the gold medal. Kolhapur's Indrajeet Mohite won the silver medal with a total of 618 points while Abhijitsinh J of Pune bagged the bronze medal with a total of 612.9.

In Nagpur, Greater Mumbai upset inter-district champions Thane 2-1 to reach the final of the badminton women's team championship. They will face second seeds Pune, who defeated Nagpur by an identical margin. In the Men's Team competition, Thane rode on their doubles prowess to upset top seeds Nagpur 3-2 to set up a summit clash against Pune, who got the better of the Greater Mumbai team 3-1.

In women's wrestling, grapplers from Kolhapur dominated the proceedings, with bagging three out of the five golds on offer on Tuesday. 2021 Senior National Champion Nandini Salokhe kicked off the district's gold medal charge by beating her training partner at the Sadashivrao Mandlik Wrestling Centre in Murgud, Neha Chowghule, by fall.

Vishranti Patil then added second gold for Kolhapur with a dominating win over Anjali Patil of Sangli in the 55kg final. Amruta Pujari, representing Kolhapur city, then defeated Shrushti Bhosale of the district to clinch the 65kg gold. Ahmednagar's Bhagyashri Fand broke Kolhapur's hegemony by defeating Ankita Shinde of Kolhapur in the 59kg final before Vedantika Pawar of Satara completed the day's proceedings with an easy win over Sayali Dandawat of Kolhapur.

Men's finals will begin later in the evening. At the time of writing, competitions were still at the initial stages in yogasana (Nashik) and softball (Jalgaon) too. Key results

Shooting: (50m Rifle Prone, Men): 1. Pushkaraj Ingaole (Ratnagiri; Gold); 2. Indrajeet Mohite (Kolhapur; Silver); 3. Abhijitsinh J (Pune; bronze).

(50m Rifle Prone, Women): 1. Tejaswini Sawant (Kolhapur; Gold); 2. Bhakti Khamkar (Mumbai; Silver)3. Pranali Suryawanshi (Pune; Bronze) Badminton:

Team Championship (Men; semifinals): Thane beat Nagpur 3-2; Pune beat Greater Mumbai 3-1 Team Championship (Women; semifinals): Greater Mumbai beat Thane 2-1; Pune beat Nagpur 2-1

Softball: Men: Pune bt Aurangabad 11-0; Ahmednagar bt Solapur 10-0; Amaravati bt Yatmal 1-0; Jalgaon bt Latur 5-1; Pune bt Yavatmal 4-1; A'Nagar bt Latur 2-1

Women: Pune bt Akola 8-2; Jalgaon bt Amravati 1-0; Pune bt Sangli 2-0; Kolhapur bt Navi Mumbai 4-0; Pune bt Sangli 6-0; Jalgaon bt Navi Mumbai 1-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023