Left Menu

India need to quickly identify backup for Hardik: Gautam Gambhir

The former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that because the tournament will be played in India, Hardik's backup does not have to be a seam-bowling all-rounder

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:45 IST
India need to quickly identify backup for Hardik: Gautam Gambhir
Hardik Pandya (Photo: Hardik Pandya/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepare for the 50-over World Cup at home in October-November, the former India batter Gautam Gambhir said that the team must prioritise finding a replacement for seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "They need to quickly identify a back-up for Hardik; if something happens to him, India will be in serious, serious trouble," ESPNcricinfo quoted Gambhir as saying on 'Road To World Cup Glory', a show on Star Sports that will be aired in full after the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

Hardik has only recently returned to full fitness after dealing with a back condition for the past few years. The upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka, in which he will be vice-captain, will be his first one-day internationals since the England tour in July 2022. The former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that because the tournament will be played in India, Hardik's backup does not have to be a seam-bowling all-rounder. To prove his point, he cited Yuvraj Singh's exploits at the 2011 World Cup, where he was Player of the Tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets thanks to his left-arm spin.

"In these conditions, you're allowed to have two spinning allrounders. Guys like Washy [Washington Sundar], Axar [Patel], [Ravindra] Jadeja, and most importantly Deepak Hooda also [should be] in your scheme of things. Because he's a batter; he just took four wickets in the New Zealand series. He [Hooda] needs to get a long run," Irfan said. Umran Malik, according to Irfan, will give India's pace attack the X-factor, especially on flat decks where the ball may not seam much. Meanwhile, Gambhir praised Jasprit Bumrah's return, saying he will be the team's most valuable asset at the World Cup.

"He's a guy who can give you extra pace and bounce, he's my guy. Avesh Khan can also be someone who can get bounce even on show pitches. You need guys who can give a little extra on such wickets," Irfan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023