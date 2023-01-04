Left Menu

Cricket-Mavi takes four on debut as India win first T20

A four-wicket haul from debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi steered India to a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 00:28 IST
Cricket-Mavi takes four on debut as India win first T20

A four-wicket haul from debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi steered India to a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series. Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India struggled to impose themselves until a 68-run partnership between Deepak Hooda (41) and Axar Patel (31) for the sixth wicket gave the hosts a much-needed boost and pushed them to a total of 162.

The visitors' chase then got off to a catastrophic start as Mavi struck early with the ball to remove Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. The 24-year-old Mavi later added the scalps of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to cap a dream debut.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka provided some resistance, scoring 45 off 27, but his side were unable to build on his knock and fell just short of their target. "I was waiting for this moment for the last six years. Had injuries in between and it felt my dream will never come true," Mavi said.

The second T20I of the series will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023