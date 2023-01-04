Darts-Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim first world title
The outcome was almost a complete reversal of the 2019 final when van Gerwen breezed past Smith to win his last World Championship crown with a 7-3 victory. The 32-year-old Smith, who is the new world number one, earned 500,000 pounds ($598,300.00) in prize money.
The 32-year-old Smith, who is the new world number one, earned 500,000 pounds ($598,300.00) in prize money. He is the fifth Englishman to win the title since the first Championship was held in 1994.
($1 = 0.8357 pounds)
