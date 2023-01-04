Left Menu

Darts-Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim first world title

The outcome was almost a complete reversal of the 2019 final when van Gerwen breezed past Smith to win his last World Championship crown with a 7-3 victory. The 32-year-old Smith, who is the new world number one, earned 500,000 pounds ($598,300.00) in prize money.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 04:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 04:48 IST
England's Michael Smith won his first PDC World Championship title by beating Dutch three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Smith, who is the new world number one, earned 500,000 pounds ($598,300.00) in prize money. He is the fifth Englishman to win the title since the first Championship was held in 1994.

($1 = 0.8357 pounds)

