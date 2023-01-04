Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Mavi takes four on debut as India win first T20

A four-wicket haul from debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi steered India to a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series. Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India struggled to impose themselves until a 68-run partnership between Deepak Hooda (41) and Axar Patel (31) for the sixth wicket gave the hosts a much-needed boost and pushed them to a total of 162.

Soccer-Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat

The odds on Everton manager Frank Lampard getting the sack tumbled on Tuesday after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion left them just above the Premier League relegation zone. Bookmakers William Hill were offering odds of 1/5 on the former England international becoming the next Premier League manager to get the sack after a dire performance that saw his team booed by the home fans at Goodison Park.

Soccer-Mitrovic fires Fulham up to seventh with win at Leicester

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his fine season in front of goal after his first-half strike earned them a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Tuesday, sending Marco Silva's promoted side seventh in the Premier League. Fulham deservedly got themselves in front in the 17th minute through Serbia striker Mitrovic, who powered home his 11th league goal of the campaign after being picked out by a fine Willian cross.

Darts-Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim first world title

England's Michael Smith won his first PDC World Championship title by beating Dutch three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday. The outcome was almost a complete reversal of the 2019 final when van Gerwen breezed past Smith to win his last World Championship crown with a 7-3 victory.

Tennis-Berrettini inspires Italy to big victory in United Cup

Matteo Berrettini powered past Casper Ruud on Tuesday to help Italy clinch their United Cup tie against Norway and reach the next round of the inaugural mixed team tournament where they will take on Poland for a spot in the semi-finals. In a rematch of their U.S. Open quarter-final and Gstaad final, where world number three Ruud prevailed last year, it was Berrettini who took control of the match on the back of his powerful serve to seal a 6-4 6-4 Group E win.

Soccer-Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said his "work is done" in Europe, adding that he is relishing new challenges both on and off the pitch after being unveiled as a player of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210.94 million).

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by Newcastle, Man United win again

Arsenal's hopes of opening a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race were dashed by Newcastle United in a 0-0 draw at The Emirates but Manchester United's fine form continued as they eased to a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday. The clash between first and third in London did not live up to its billing as Arsenal were frustrated by a Newcastle side who collected a 10th league clean sheet of the season.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin still in critical condition after on-field cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills said safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, while the player's family thanked supporters during this "challenging time." The Super Bowl-contending Bills said in a statement that Hamlin, 24, spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

Soccer-Second-string Real Madrid scrape 1-0 Cup win at fourth-tier Cacereno

A second-string Real Madrid side edged fourth-tier CP Cacereno 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last 32 with a late goal from Rodrygo as they bid for their first triumph in the competition since 2014. Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes to the team that won 2-0 at Real Valladolid on Friday, resting several key players including Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr.

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket. Young and old embraced as the funeral procession wound its way through the coastal city's streets for hours, with some fans in tears and others cheering and drumming for a national hero who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history.

