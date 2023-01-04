Left Menu

Soccer-U.S. Soccer investigating Berhalter over 1991 domestic violence incident

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 05:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 05:27 IST
U.S. Soccer on Tuesday said it had launched an investigation into U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter over an incident in 1991 where he kicked his wife in the legs. Berhalter and his wife Rosalind released a joint statement acknowledging that the "shameful" incident had occurred 31 years ago, with Berhalter saying he had learned from it.

"In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind," said Berhalter, who attended the University of North Carolina. "One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.

"There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day." He said law enforcement were never involved and that he voluntarily sought out counselling to help "learn, grow and improve."

The couple split up for seven months before reconciling. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and have four children together. Berhalter said the investigation came about after an individual contacted U.S. Soccer during the World Cup last month saying they had information that would "take him down".

U.S. Soccer thanked the couple for speaking about the incident. It added that it had launched a technical review of the men's national team program and would announce who will lead the January men's national team camp in the coming days. The U.S. were knocked out of the World Cup by the Netherlands in the last 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

