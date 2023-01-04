Left Menu

Rajkot all set to host India vs Sri Lanka T20 match

Rajkot is all set to organise the third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 7 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Rajkot is all set to organise the third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 7 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. All preparations have been done and the green outfield is ready to host the third T20 match.

Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Himanshu Shah asserted that the stadium is going to be houseful for the T20 match. He said 75 per cent of the tickets have already been sold. We expect a full-house stadium in the match. Rajkot is traditionally a batting wicket track and we expect good fireworks from both sides," Shah said.

The Sri Lankan team and the Indian team will arrive in Rajkot on January 6 on a chartered flight from Pune. The teams may not practice on the field but it is expected that a few players from both sides are likely to visit the stadium. India Team will stay at the Sayaji Hotel while the Sri Lankan team will stay in the Fortune Landmark hotel in Rajkot.

Notably, India has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka as the Hardik Pandya-led side registered a win by 2 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. India will now head to Pune to play Sri Lanka in the second T20I on January 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

