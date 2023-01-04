Left Menu

Cricket-Australia 138-1 v South Africa as bad light halts play in third test

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 09:15 IST
Australia were 138 for one when bad light halted play midway through the second session of day one of the third test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday.

Opener Usman Khawaja was 51 not out and Marnus Labuschagne was on 73 on a gloomy afternoon at the Sydney Cricket Ground after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0 after wins in Melbourne and Brisbane.

