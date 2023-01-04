Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Mavi takes four on debut as India win first T20; Soccer-Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Mavi takes four on debut as India win first T20

A four-wicket haul from debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi steered India to a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series. Put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India struggled to impose themselves until a 68-run partnership between Deepak Hooda (41) and Axar Patel (31) for the sixth wicket gave the hosts a much-needed boost and pushed them to a total of 162.

Soccer-Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said his "work is done" in Europe, adding that he is relishing new challenges both on and off the pitch after being unveiled as a player of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210.94 million).

Soccer-U.S. Soccer investigating Berhalter over 1991 domestic violence incident

U.S. Soccer on Tuesday said it had launched an investigation into U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter over an incident in 1991 where he kicked his wife in the legs. Berhalter and his wife Rosalind released a joint statement acknowledging that the "shameful" incident had occurred 31 years ago, with Berhalter saying he had learned from it.

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by Newcastle, Man United win again

Arsenal's hopes of opening a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race were dashed by Newcastle United in a 0-0 draw at The Emirates but Manchester United's fine form continued as they eased to a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday. The clash between first and third in London did not live up to its billing as Arsenal were frustrated by a Newcastle side who collected a 10th league clean sheet of the season.

Cricket-South Africa frustrated as Australia 138-1 in rain-hit third test

Australia were 138 for one when bad light halted play before rain brought tea early on day one of the third test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday. Opener Usman Khawaja was 51 not out and Marnus Labuschagne was on 73 at the Sydney Cricket Ground after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin still in critical condition after on-field cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills said safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, while the player's family thanked supporters during this "challenging time." The Super Bowl-contending Bills said in a statement that Hamlin, 24, spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

Soccer-Second-string Real Madrid scrape 1-0 Cup win at fourth-tier Cacereno

A second-string Real Madrid side edged fourth-tier CP Cacereno 1-0 in the Copa del Rey last 32 with a late goal from Rodrygo as they bid for their first triumph in the competition since 2014. Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes to the team that won 2-0 at Real Valladolid on Friday, resting several key players including Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr.

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket. Young and old embraced as the funeral procession wound its way through the coastal city's streets for hours, with some fans in tears and others cheering and drumming for a national hero who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history.

Rugby-Ireland's Sexton a Six Nations doubt due to cheekbone injury

Ireland could be without skipper Johnny Sexton for the start of their Six Nations campaign next month after his club Leinster said he had to undergo a procedure on a cheekbone injury. Sexton was forced to leave the field after colliding with Connacht's Jared Butler in Leinster's 41-12 victory on Sunday.

Golf-Rahm wants joint decision on LIV players at Ryder Cup

The PGA Tour and Europe's DP World Tour must be on the same page in deciding whether players from the breakaway LIV Series can take part in the Ryder Cup, former U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm said. The U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended those who joined the rebel circuit but the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, has yet to decide whether LIV players can play in the Ryder Cup.

