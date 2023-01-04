Left Menu

Australia's opener Matt Renshaw tests positive for COVID-19, will feature in Sydney Test against South Africa

Renshaw, last having played a Test in 2018, made his return to the national side after a five-year absence. But a positive rapid antigen Test after being unwell before the match put his return under threat. But the batter was named into the playing eleven anyways and will bat at number six. He is separate from the rest of the team. He will be batting at number six

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 11:08 IST
Australian batter Matthew Renshaw tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Test recall during the third and final match of the series against South Africa, but will "continue to take part in the match" despite his positive test. Renshaw, last having played a Test in 2018, made his return to the national side after a five-year absence. But a positive rapid antigen Test after being unwell before the match put his return under threat.

But the batter was named into the playing eleven anyways and will bat at number six. He is separate from the rest of the team. He will be batting at number six. "Australian batter Matthew Renshaw reported feeling unwell shortly before play in the third Test match against South Africa in Sydney and was separated from the squad. Renshaw has since returned a positive RAT test. He will continue to take part in the match," a CA spokesperson said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, Peter Handscomb was named as emergency fielder in the team sheet, indicating that he could be drafted as COVID substitute if need arises. But he is yet to arrive at Sydney. Players are now allowed to play in a match despite their positive COVID-19 status. Australia's Tahlia McGrath took part in the Commonwealth Games cricket tournament final against India last year despite testing positive for the virus.

Ahead of the match, skipper Pat Cummins had spoken about how things were much more normal after two years of restrictions. "I still do not know how we have not had Covid in our team yet now I think about," he said.

Australia has opted against five specialist bowlers for the final Test and have fielded two frontline quicks in Cummins and Josh Hazlewood alongside Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar, who are specialist spinners. Renshaw has represented the team in 11 matches. He has scored 636 runs in 20 innings, with one century and three fifties at an average of 33.47.

Coming the match, it is experiencing a delay due to rain. At that point, Australia was 138/1 with Usman Khawaja (51*) and Marnus Labuschagne (73*) unbeaten at the crease. Opener David Warner was dismissed by Anrich Norje for 10 runs. (ANI)

