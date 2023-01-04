Left Menu

Soccer-Former champions Jeonbuk hire Di Matteo as technical advisor

Jeonbuk, coached by ex-South Korea international defender Kim Sang-sik, finished runners-up behind Ulsan Hyundai in the K-League last season, ending a run of five consecutive title wins. Di Matteo led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup titles in 2012 while filling the manager's role as a caretaker after the sacking of Andre Villas Boas.

Soccer-Former champions Jeonbuk hire Di Matteo as technical advisor
Roberto di Matteo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Chelsea manager Roberto di Matteo has been appointed technical adviser at two-time Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors, the South Korean club said on Wednesday. Jeonbuk, coached by ex-South Korea international defender Kim Sang-sik, finished runners-up behind Ulsan Hyundai in the K-League last season, ending a run of five consecutive title wins.

Di Matteo led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup titles in 2012 while filling the manager's role as a caretaker after the sacking of Andre Villas Boas. The former Italy international was appointed full-time by the club in June 2012 but was sacked five months later. He has since had short managerial stints at Schalke and Aston Villa.

