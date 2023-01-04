Top team performance to start off the year: Hardik Pandya, on close win over Sri Lanka

Left Menu

Debutant Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's thrilling spell in the last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday

04-01-2023
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. (Photo- Hardik Pandya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following his side's two-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I, star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed happiness with his team's performance. Debutant Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's thrilling last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"Top team performance to start off the year A big thank you to the fans that came out and supported us today," twitted Pandya. Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, India posted 162/5 in their 20 overs. Though Men in Blue started well in the first two overs, Lankan spinners helped the visitors make a comeback, reducing India to 94/5. Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 29 balls, was the only one who could shine in the top order. Debutant Shubman Gill (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) disappointed with the bat. Captain Hardik Pandya scored a fighting 29 off 27 balls.

But a quickfire sixth wicket stand between Deepak Hooda (41* off 23 balls) and Axar Patel (31* off 20 balls) helped India reach a competitive total. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasanranga were highly impressive and they managed to stop India's run flow, taking a wicket each. Dilshan Madhushanka, Chamika Karunaratne and Dhanajaya de Silva also took a scalp each.

Sri Lanka lost quick wickets and was reduced to 68/5, but knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27 balls), Kusal Mendis (28 off 25 balls), Wanindu Hasaranga (21 off 10 balls) and Chamika Karunaratne (23* off 16 balls) always kept them in contention. But Men in Blue held their nerves to successfully defend 13 runs in the last over and win the match by two runs. Shivam Mavi was the star for India on his international debut, taking 4/22. Umran Malik (2/27) and Harshal Patel (2/41) also delivered timely breakthroughs to India.

Hooda's knock made him the 'Man of the Match'. India has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores: India 162/5 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 41*, Ishan Kishan 37; Dhananjaya de Silva 1/6) vs Sri Lanka 160 (Dasun Shanaka 45, Kusal Mendis 28; Shivam Mavi 4-22). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

