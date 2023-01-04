Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55; Soccer-Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest, Antetokounmpo and teammate Bobby Portis were tied for third-most double-doubles in the NBA with 21 each. Portis kept pace with his fellow Buck, coming off the bench for 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Soccer-Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo said his "work is done" in Europe, adding that he is relishing new challenges both on and off the pitch after being unveiled as a player of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($210.94 million).

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by Newcastle, Man United win again

Arsenal's hopes of opening a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race were dashed by Newcastle United in a 0-0 draw at The Emirates but Manchester United's fine form continued as they eased to a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday. The clash between first and third in London did not live up to its billing as Arsenal were frustrated by a Newcastle side who collected a 10th league clean sheet of the season.

Cricket-Australia reign on gloomy day one as Proteas frustrated

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja grabbed half-centuries as Australia made the best of a rainy day one to be 147 for two at stumps in the third test against a frustrated South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday. Opener Khawaja was 54 not out and Steve Smith yet to face a ball when rain halted play midway through the final session at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin still in critical condition after on-field cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills said safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game, while the player's family thanked supporters during this "challenging time." The Super Bowl-contending Bills said in a statement that Hamlin, 24, spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. The Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) put together a near-perfect first half, after which they led by 18 points. Texas rallied after halftime, pulling to within 82-72 on Sir'Jabari Rice's three-point play with 9:12 to play and got its deficit to seven points on another Rice bucket and free throw two minutes later.

Rugby-Ireland's Sexton a Six Nations doubt due to cheekbone injury

Ireland could be without skipper Johnny Sexton for the start of their Six Nations campaign next month after his club Leinster said he had to undergo a procedure on a cheekbone injury. Sexton was forced to leave the field after colliding with Connacht's Jared Butler in Leinster's 41-12 victory on Sunday.

Tennis-Barty to mentor local wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam. Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after ending her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Tennis-Medvedev downs Kecmanovic to reach Adelaide quarters

Daniil Medvedev reached the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals with a 6-0 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday, moving a step closer to a potential semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open warm-up event. Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev was pushed hard in the previous round by Lorenzo Sonego, saving nine set points before winning the first set, but had an easier time of it against Serbian Kecmanovic, the world number 29.

Golf-Rahm wants joint decision on LIV players at Ryder Cup

The PGA Tour and Europe's DP World Tour must be on the same page in deciding whether players from the breakaway LIV Series can take part in the Ryder Cup, former U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm said. The U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended those who joined the rebel circuit but the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, has yet to decide whether LIV players can play in the Ryder Cup.

