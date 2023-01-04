Usman Khawaja crosses 4,000 run mark in Test cricket

Australian batter Usman Khawaja crossed 4,000 runs in Test cricket on Wednesday. The left-handed batter accomplished this landmark during Australia's third and final Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

At the end of the first day of play, Khawaja was unbeaten at 54 off 121 balls. He has scored six boundaries in his inning so far. In 56 matches so far, he has scored 4,021 runs at an average of 46.21. He has scored 12 centuries and 20 half-centuries in the format. 174 is his best individual performance in the longer format.

Also in 40 ODIs, he has scored 1,554 runs at an average of 42.00. He has two centuries and 12 half-centuries in the format. He has also played nine T20Is for Australia in which he has scored 241 runs at an average of 26.77, with one half-century.

Half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne put Australia in a comfortable position at the end of the first day of play of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. At the end of the day's play, Usman Khawaja (54*) was unbeaten at the crease.

Electing to bat first, Australia faced an early setback after opener David Warner was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for just 10 runs. The batter, who had made a historic 200 in his 100th Test match at Melbourne, was attempting to cut but could not and a thick edge went straight into the hands of Marco Jansen at the slips. Australia was 12/1. Following this, Khawaja joined forces with Labuschagne, helping their side cross the 50-run mark. They both also brought up their 50-run partnership.

At lunch, Australia was at 68/1, with Khawaja 25*, Labuschagne 30* standing unbeaten. Both batters brought up their respective half-centuries.

In the 43rd over of the innings, bad light interrupted the match. Australia was 138/1, with Khawaja 51*, Labuschagne 73* unbeaten. Tea was taken at this point. Following the resumption of action, Labuschagne was dismissed for 79 off 151 balls. Nortje got his second wicket of the match after the batter nicked the ball straight into the hands of wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne. Australia was 147/2.

Following that, the first day of the match concluded with the score being 147/2, with Khawaja (54*) unbeaten. Nortje was the pick of the bowlers on the first day, taking 2/26.

Brief Scores: Australia: 147/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 79, Usman Khawaja 54*, Anrich Nortje 2/26). (ANI)

