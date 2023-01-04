Left Menu

Des Buckingham signs contract extension with Mumbai City

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:03 IST
Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham. (Photo- ISL) Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announce that head coach Des Buckingham has signed a contract to extend his tenure at the club.

Having put pen to paper on a two-year extension, the Islanders' coach has reiterated his commitment to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Buckingham arrived at Mumbai City in October 2021, having moved within City Football Group following his role as assistant coach at Melbourne City, and took charge of the Islanders only weeks before the start of the 2021-22 league season. Buckingham's Mumbai City narrowly missed out on the ISL play-offs in his maiden league campaign.

Under him, Mumbai City became the first Indian club to win two games at the Champions League, finishing in an unprecedented second place in the group stage.

Having had the chance to refine his squad over the summer of 2022, Buckingham led Mumbai City to the final of the Durand Cup in the club's maiden participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

