Novak Djokovic likely to miss Indian Wells, Miami Open after US extend COVID-19 vaccine rules

This year's tournament at Indian Wells will kickstart from March 6 to 19, with the Miami Open following from March 20 to April 2.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:08 IST
Novak Djokovic likely to miss Indian Wells, Miami Open after US extend COVID-19 vaccine rules
Novak Djokovic (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic might miss the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open once more after the United States extended the requirement for all non-American nationals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As per Skysports.com, the deadline for non-US citizens to receive the Covid-19 vaccination has been extended in the United States until at least April 10; as a result, Novak Djokovic, who has chosen not to receive the vaccination, may potentially miss the Miami Open and Indian Wells Masters in March.

This year's tournament at Indian Wells will kickstart from March 6 to 19, with the Miami Open following from March 20 to April 2. Due to his decision to forego vaccination last year, Djokovic was forced to skip both tournaments as well as the US Open and other ATP Masters events in the USA and Canada.

The 35-year-old's visa was revoked due to his lack of vaccinations around the same time last year, and he was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open as well. "What happened 12 months ago was not easy to digest for some time but at the same time I had to move on," Skysports quoted Djokovic as saying.

The Serbian star, who is competing in the Adelaide International, defeated Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 to start his preparation for a shot at a record-extending 10th Australian Open victory. On his return to Australia, Djokovic was greeted with cheers from the locals and said he has no resentment for what happened the previous year. (ANI)

