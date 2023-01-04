Left Menu

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International

Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International.The former world No. 1 now ranked No. 7 had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the 29th-ranked Serbian Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play Thursday for his place in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:22 IST
Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International
Daniil Medvedev. (Photo: Twitter@dmedvedevfans) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International.

The former world No. 1 — now ranked No. 7 — had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the 29th-ranked Serbian Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play Thursday for his place in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals. Medvedev is seeded third and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.

''Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match,'' Medvedev said. ''Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round.'' Khachanov, a semifinalist at last year's US Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4 6-2 to advance.

On the women's side of the combined ATP-WTA tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are set to meet in the quarterfinals after both won on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0 6-4.

In a late match, No. 4 seed Veronika Kudermetova defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-4 6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023