Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal could reach 100 points, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that Arsenal will be tough to catch in the Premier League title race and that 100 points could be required to retain their crown.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 18:57 IST
Soccer-Arsenal could reach 100 points, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that Arsenal will be tough to catch in the Premier League title race and that 100 points could be required to retain their crown. Arsenal, managed by Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta, could have moved 10 points clear of the champions on Tuesday but drew 0-0 at home to Newcastle United.

City, who were held by Everton on New Year's Eve, can close the gap to five if they win at Chelsea on Thursday and Guardiola says his side can ill-afford many more slip-ups if they are to claim a fifth title in six years. "The way you have to reduce the gap is play good and win games," Guardiola told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not for the fact. (Arsenal) have an average that they will do more than 100 points the way they have done so far. "If they continue in that way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect from here and hope they drop their performance -- yesterday they were excellent against Newcastle -- and see what happens."

Arsenal, bidding for a first title since 2004, sit top with 44 points from 17 games played with City 36 from 16 -- two points less than at the same stage last season. Most people would have expected Chelsea to be part of the title race, but City visit Stamford Bridge with Graham Potter's side languishing in the 10th place in the standings.

Guardiola, however, is expecting as tough a battle as usual. Asked for his thoughts on Chelsea's struggles, the Spaniard said: "It's the Premier League, everyone is tough. That's why the predictions at the start of the season always my answer is I don't know. Nobody knows.

"We will see what happens, after the World Cup many things are going to happen. It doesn't matter the position you are when you travel (to Chelsea), it's always difficult." Guardiola said he will decide late on whether defender Aymeric Laporte will be able to face Chelsea but central defender Ruben Dias will not be available.

"Ruben is out. Aymer (Laporte), we will see today at the training session," Guardiola said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023