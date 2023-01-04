Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86

Left Menu

West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 20:05 IST
West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.

"On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold," said joint-chairman David Sullivan. "Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010.

"David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street... He always wanted what was best for West Ham United." West Ham, 17th in the Premier League, play Leeds United away later on Wednesday.

