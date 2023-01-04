Sharjah Warriors sign Australia's Marcus Stoinis for inaugural ILT20

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been signed by Sharjah Warriors for the upcoming month-long UAE's ILT20 tournament starting on January 13. After Chris Lynn, who will join the Gulf Giants after playing 11 games for the Adelaide Strikers in the current BBL, he is the second Australian cricketer to compete in the tournament's inaugural season. Lynn will join the Gulf Giants.

Although it is unknown if Stoinis' arrangement will be similar to Lynn's -- where he splits his time between the BBL and the ILT20. "It's a massive opportunity for me personally to notch up some crucial playtime at a tournament like this in the UAE ahead of a busy year that's going to be full of cricket," Stoinis said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"These are extremely exciting times for international franchise cricket and I am glad to be playing a part of a team like Sharjah Warriors in the league's history-making inaugural edition," he further added. At Sharjah Warriors, Stoinis will join a number of top T20 cricketers, like Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mohammad Nabi, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Making its debut in January 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Sharjah Warriors ILT20 squad: Moeen Ali (capt), Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Marcus Stoinis, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Naveen ul-Haq, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Karthik Meiyappan, M Javed Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, M Jawad Ullah, Mark Deyal, JJ Smit, Bilal Khan. (ANI)

