Left Menu

Team US defeats Great Britain to secure place in final four at United Cup

With the Sydney City Final secured, the Team US moved into the semifinals of the United Cup, which will begin Friday, also in Sydney.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 21:12 IST
Team US defeats Great Britain to secure place in final four at United Cup
Frances Tiafoe (Photo: Twitter@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Team United States sealed its spot in the United Cup Final Four on Wednesday as Frances Tiafoe rallied past Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to give his team an unassailable 3-1 lead against Great Britain in the Sydney City Final. With the Sydney City Final secured, Team US moved into the semifinals of the United Cup, which will begin Friday, also in Sydney.

With the United States ahead 2-1 when he entered the court, Tiafoe displayed his all-court ability to raise his season record to 3-0. The World No. 19 looked confident pushing forward and finished points at the net on Ken Rosewall Arena with a forehand that was timed well to draw Evans around. When it mattered most, Tiafoe maintained his aggression and intensity in the last set to confound Evans, winning the key break in the fifth game. The 24-year-advantage old's over World No. 27 Evans in the ATP Head2Head series extended to 4-2 after his two hours and eleven-minute victory.

Tiafoe has won all three matches he has played this season, also beating Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Germany's Oscar Otte. Earlier, World No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.11 Madison Keys gave the United States an early 2-1 lead over Great Britain.

"I think Madi really set the tone with her match. I think I did everything really well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out firing and you feel really good. I was honestly trying to settle myself down because I was seeing the ball really well today," atptour.com quoted Pegula as saying. In the afternoon session, No. 145 Katie Swan was defeated by Madison Keys 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 after the American came back from a set down. With this win, Keys gave Team USA an early 1-0 lead.

Later, No. 14 Cameron Norrie gave Great Britain its first point with a crucial victory over No. 9 Taylor Fritz, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023