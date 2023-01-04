Team US defeats Great Britain to secure place in final four at United Cup

Team United States sealed its spot in the United Cup Final Four on Wednesday as Frances Tiafoe rallied past Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to give his team an unassailable 3-1 lead against Great Britain in the Sydney City Final. With the Sydney City Final secured, Team US moved into the semifinals of the United Cup, which will begin Friday, also in Sydney.

With the United States ahead 2-1 when he entered the court, Tiafoe displayed his all-court ability to raise his season record to 3-0. The World No. 19 looked confident pushing forward and finished points at the net on Ken Rosewall Arena with a forehand that was timed well to draw Evans around. When it mattered most, Tiafoe maintained his aggression and intensity in the last set to confound Evans, winning the key break in the fifth game. The 24-year-advantage old's over World No. 27 Evans in the ATP Head2Head series extended to 4-2 after his two hours and eleven-minute victory.

Tiafoe has won all three matches he has played this season, also beating Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Germany's Oscar Otte. Earlier, World No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.11 Madison Keys gave the United States an early 2-1 lead over Great Britain.

"I think Madi really set the tone with her match. I think I did everything really well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out firing and you feel really good. I was honestly trying to settle myself down because I was seeing the ball really well today," atptour.com quoted Pegula as saying. In the afternoon session, No. 145 Katie Swan was defeated by Madison Keys 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 after the American came back from a set down. With this win, Keys gave Team USA an early 1-0 lead.

Later, No. 14 Cameron Norrie gave Great Britain its first point with a crucial victory over No. 9 Taylor Fritz, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. (ANI)

