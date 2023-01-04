Sports News Roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55; Sabalenka survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rallying-Loeb wins stage four, Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar lead

Sebastien Loeb put a tough few days behind him to win the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as Toyota's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah forged further ahead at the front. Nine-times world rally champion Loeb beat fellow Frenchman and 14-times Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel over the dunes and rocky terrain in a 425km loop around Ha'il to win by 13 seconds.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest, Antetokounmpo and teammate Bobby Portis were tied for third-most double-doubles in the NBA with 21 each. Portis kept pace with his fellow Buck, coming off the bench for 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Tennis-U.S. to meet Poland in United Cup semis, Greece play Italy

Frances Tiafoe battled past Briton Dan Evans 3-6 7-5 6-3 to put the United States into the semi-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Wednesday as Poland and Greece also advanced. The three countries who won their "city finals" to progress were joined in the last four by Italy, the runners-up with the best record in the $15 million event which replaced the short-lived ATP Cup to open the 2023 season.

Tennis-Sabalenka survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters

World number five Aryna Sabalenka was made to toil by Liudmila Samsonova before the Belarusian sealed a 7-6(8) 7-6(3) victory that secured her place in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 tournament on Wednesday. Having received a bye into the second round, second seed Sabalenka started sluggishly to find herself in trouble trailing by five games to one but the 24-year-old roared back to save six set points and claim the opening set in the tie-break.

Soccer-Lampard may pay the price but Brighton prove Everton crisis runs deeper

As Everton's winless run extended to seven games following Tuesday's 4-1 thrashing by Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Frank Lampard cut a forlorn figure on the touchline with the Merseyside club hovering just above the relegation zone. A valiant 1-1 draw away at reigning champions Manchester City over the weekend proved to be nothing more than a blip as Brighton ran riot while Everton capitulated at Goodison Park again.

Soccer-AC Milan win 2-1 at Salernitana as Serie A returns

Sandro Tonali scored a goal and set up another to guide AC Milan to a 2-1 victory at Salernitana on Wednesday as Serie A returned after a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season. Rafael Leao and Tonali struck in the first half as second-placed Milan moved to 36 points, five behind league leaders Napoli who play away to Inter Milan later.

Tennis-WTA says return to China will require resolution to Peng case

The return of WTA tournaments to China in 2023 will hinge on a resolution to the Peng Shuai issue, with the governing body of the women's game telling Reuters on Wednesday it had still not met the Chinese former doubles world number one personally. Peng had accused Chinese former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in 2021 in a post on social media that was soon removed from the country's internet. She later denied having made the accusation.

NFL-Bills return to practice for first time since Hamlin collapse

The Buffalo Bills will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday regular-season finale while the team awaits updates on the condition of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game two days ago. The Bills said they will hold meetings and a walk-through -- a slower-paced practice where players typically do not wear pads and go through plays without any physical contact -- and added that there would be no media availability on Wednesday.

Tennis-Djokovic set to miss U.S. events amid tightened vaccination requirements

Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events this year if he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, after United States authorities said non-nationals will need to have taken their shots to enter the country. A statement from the Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.

Tennis-Medvedev downs Kecmanovic to reach Adelaide quarters

Daniil Medvedev reached the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals with a 6-0 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday, moving a step closer to a potential semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open warm-up event. Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev was pushed hard in the previous round by Lorenzo Sonego, saving nine set points before winning the first set, but had an easier time of it against Serbian Kecmanovic, the world number 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)