Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins slalom to close on Vonn record

It's an amazing feeling when it's good enough." Shiffrin lies third on the all-time list for the most World Cup wins, behind Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Vonn. She tops the overall World Cup standings with 975 points, a massive 389 ahead of Vlhova.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 22:29 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin wins slalom to close on Vonn record

American Mikaela Shiffrin won the first of two slalom night races in Zagreb on Wednesday to move within one victory of equalling compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record. Shiffrin finished 0.76 seconds ahead of Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to collect her 81st World Cup triumph in 1:36.42.

The three-times Olympic medallist will have the chance to equal Vonn's record on Thursday under the lights once again. "I'm incredibly happy, I had so much fun skiing today and it was my best skiing both runs," Shiffrin told FIS TV.

"Nothing less than the best is going to work and I was taking all the risk I needed. It's an amazing feeling when it's good enough." Shiffrin lies third on the all-time list for the most World Cup wins, behind Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Vonn.

She tops the overall World Cup standings with 975 points, a massive 389 ahead of Vlhova. In the slalom standings, Shiffrin (525) leads Wendy Holdener by 105 points. Shiffrin is seeking a fifth overall crown which would put her second on the all-time list behind Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proll who has six titles to her name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023