Victoria team welcomes return of Meg Lanning, Georgia Wareham

Lanning will play her first game after taking an extended leave of absence following the Commonwealth Games in August last year.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 23:58 IST
Meg Lanning (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia captain Meg Lanning and legspinner Georgia Wareham will play in their respective long-awaited comeback matches against New South Wales on January 5 and 7 at Junction Oval in Melbourne after being selected for Victoria's Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) side. Lanning will play her first game after taking an extended leave of absence following the Commonwealth Games in August last year. She has been picked to return as Australia's captain for the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan.

Since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match in October 2021, Wareham will compete in her first domestic competition. Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, and Annabel Sutherland are also included in Victoria's 13-player roster as they get ready for the Pakistan series.

"It's going to be fantastic to have both Meg and Georgia back on the field for Victoria, especially against NSW in a match that will have so much international experience," said Cricket Victoria's Head of Female Cricket, Sharelle McMahon as quoted by cricket.com.au. Despite being back in the lineup, Lanning will not captain Victoria. With Sophie Molineux out for the duration of the summer due to an ACL tear sustained during the WBBL, Nicole Faltum will captain Victoria for the remaining WNCL season.

After seven seasons in the WNCL, Makinley Blows has officially resigned from state cricket, according to Victoria. Due to their participation with Australia's Under-19 women's team, as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, Rhys Mckenna and Ella Hayward were not included in Victoria's squad. Victoria WNCL squad: Nicole Faltum (capt), Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

