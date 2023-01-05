Left Menu

Soccer-Serie A talking points

"Clearly we are inferior to the level we thought we were," Sarri said to DAZN. "There is a mentality problem at Lazio and we managed to control it for much of the season, but today it emerged again." NAPOLI STRUGGLE TO SUPPORT OSIMHEN Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti admitted that his team struggled to support striker Victor Osimhen in the 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 04:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 04:41 IST
Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from Serie A: MILAN NEED TO BE MORE CLINICAL

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli was not completely satisfied after their 2-1 victory at Salernitana as Milan missed 13 big chances with striker Olivier Giroud wasting three clear-cut opportunities. "We had a good game, but there are many situations in which we can still improve," Pioli told Sky Sports.

"We started well but we weren't able to kill the match earlier." MENTALITY PROBLEMS FOR LAZIO

Lazio suffered their second Serie A defeat in a row on Wednesday when Lecce fought back to win 2-1 and coach Maurizio Sarri said that the loss was a wake-up call. "Clearly we are inferior to the level we thought we were," Sarri said to DAZN.

"There is a mentality problem at Lazio and we managed to control it for much of the season, but today it emerged again." NAPOLI STRUGGLE TO SUPPORT OSIMHEN

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti admitted that his team struggled to support striker Victor Osimhen in the 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan on Wednesday. Osimhen was shackled by a well coordinated Inter defence that did not let the Nigerian goalscorer get any room inside the box and stopped every attempt to support him.

"Inter are organised and very physical, we needed more strength in the tackles and those aren’t really our characteristics,” Spalletti told DAZN. “What I saw tonight was below our capabilities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023