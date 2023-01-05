Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Barcelona taken to extra time before overcoming third tier InterCity in Cup

Former Barcelona junior Oriol Soldevila scored a hat-trick against his old club but still ended on the losing side as third tier InterCity took the LaLiga giants to extra time before losing 4-3 in a dramatic Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday. InterCity, promoted to the third division last season, came from behind three times to force extra time after a 3-3 draw at the end of 90 minutes, but were then knocked out when substitute Ansu Fati netted a 103rd-minute winner in Alicante.

Soccer-Kane brace catapults Tottenham to 4-0 win at Crystal Palace

Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.

Soccer-Kane closes in on Greaves record, Forest move out of bottom three

Harry Kane closed in on Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham Hotspur goalscoring record as he helped Spurs thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday, while Nottingham Forest beat Southampton to move out of the relegation zone. West Ham United and Leeds United remain embroiled in a relegation battle after the pair drew 2-2 at Elland Road, while Unai Emery's Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Soccer-Sarri struggles to understand how Lazio allowed Lecce to complete comeback win

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was at a loss to explain how his team let a 1-0 halftime lead slip away in their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday. "It's difficult to give an explanation after these situations. The team played thirty minutes of high level, in complete control of the match," Sarri told Sky Sports. "It's not a tactical problem".

Soccer-Singh Gill is Premier League's first Sikh assistant referee

Bhupinder Singh Gill made history as the Premier League's first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee on Wednesday when he ran the line in Southampton's home game against Nottingham Forest at St Mary's. The 37-year-old comes from a soccer family, with father Jarnail Singh the first referee to wear a turban in the English league and officiating in more than 150 Football League (EFL) games between 2004-10.

Soccer-West Ham stop the rot with point at Leeds

West Ham United brought an end to a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats as they battled to a 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Wednesday. The writing looked to be on the wall for the visitors after teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto gave Leeds the lead in the 27th minute, but David Moyes's side responded well and deservedly levelled just before halftime through a Lucas Paqueta penalty.

Soccer-Juventus score late winner at Cremonese to continue winning run

Arkadiusz Milik scored a stoppage-time free kick to earn Juventus a 1-0 Serie A win at Cremonese on Wednesday in an engrossing game with several chances for both sides. Juventus earned a free kick one minute into stoppage time, with Milik sending it over the wall and into the bottom-right corner as Cremonese keeper Marco Carnesecchi got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin shows improvement, remains in critical condition

The Buffalo Bills said on Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin has shown "signs of improvement" since suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, but that he is still in critical condition. "Damar remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said in a social media post.

Tennis-Djokovic set to miss U.S. events amid tightened vaccination requirements

Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events this year if he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, after United States authorities said non-nationals will need to have taken their shots to enter the country. A statement from the Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.

Soccer-Napoli's 11-match winning streak ended by Inter

Napoli's 11-match winning streak in Serie A ended on Wednesday when Edin Dzeko's second-half goal secured Inter Milan a 1-0 victory. While Napoli, who came into the game unbeaten in the league this season, dominated possession in the goalless first half, Inter striker Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when he headed in a cross from Federico DiMarco.

