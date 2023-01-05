Left Menu

Samson ruled out on advice of medical team, Jitesh is his replacement: BCCI

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 10:10 IST
Samson ruled out on advice of medical team, Jitesh is his replacement: BCCI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI on Thursday said it has called up Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma after Sanju Samson was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka on the advice of the board's medical team.

Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

''He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI medical team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation,'' the apex cricket body said in a statement.

''The all-India senior selection committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.'' Sharma was picked on the basis of his impressive performances for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

India play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023