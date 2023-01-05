Luis Suarez welcomed by 30,000 fans at Brazil's Gremio arena

Left Menu

More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian clubs arena in Porto Alegre to welcome striker Luis Suarez. I am very thankful and I promise I will play, score and win titles for Gremio to return where it belongs, Suarez told supporters on Wednesday.The Uruguayan striker is scheduled to hold a media conference on Thursday.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 05-01-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 10:29 IST
Luis Suarez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  Brazil

More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club's arena in Porto Alegre to welcome striker Luis Suarez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay's Nacional ended.

Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return to Brazil's top flight division after a shocking relegation in 2021.

It will be the eighth club in Suarez's career, which includes stints at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Former teammates of the Uruguayan spoke in several videos, including Neymar and Sergio Busquets. Suarez was in tears after videos of his family were shown on the big screen.

''On the last few days I received amazing love. I am very thankful and I promise I will play, score and win titles for Gremio to return where it belongs," Suarez told supporters on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan striker is scheduled to hold a media conference on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

