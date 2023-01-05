Left Menu

Rugby-Wallabies assistant coach Wisemantel resigns

"While this has been a very difficult decision, it's one that's best for me and my family at this point in time," Wisemantel said in a statement. "The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and requires 100% commitment and that's something I'm unfortunately unable to give at the moment."

Australia assistant coach Scott Wisemantel has resigned from his role effective immediately to focus on his family and business interests outside of the sport, Rugby Australia said on Thursday. Wisemantel's decision leaves head coach Dave Rennie without an attack coach seven months out from the World Cup in France.

An assistant coach at the past four World Cups, Wisemantel helped England reach the final at the last tournament in Japan in 2019 before joining Australia ahead of the 2020 season. "While this has been a very difficult decision, it's one that's best for me and my family at this point in time," Wisemantel said in a statement.

"The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and requires 100% commitment and that's something I'm unfortunately unable to give at the moment."

