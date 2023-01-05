A return to Paris, France for the NBA! Paris Game 2023

In just a few weeks, the NBA will be playing their first game in France since 2020 when the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons face off on January 19 at the Accor Arena in Paris.

The Pistons currently 15th in the NBA's Eastern Conference have struggled throughout the 2022 season and received a major blow earlier in December when second-year talent Cade Cunningham suffered a left tibial stress fracture which required season-ending surgery.

The Pistons entered the season looking to build on their 23-win season a year ago, but instead, find themselves with an 8-28 record and are on pace for their worst season since the 1993-94 season when they went 20-62. The three-time NBA Champions have failed to make the playoffs since the 2018-19 season and have made the postseason just twice since 2010. It's been a tough 14-year stretch for the Pistons who from 1983 to 2009 were one of the league's most consistent teams, making the playoffs 21 times in 26 seasons.

Their three-year playoff drought is tied for the fourth longest in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers (4), Charlotte Hornets (6), and Sacramento Kings (16) have longer droughts.

Unsurprisingly, the Pistons are extreme longshots at this point in the season, holding +30000 to win the Eastern Conference and +50000 to win the NBA Finals.

The Bulls, on the other hand, sit at 14-19 on the season, a disappointing start to their season after making their first trip to the playoffs last season after a four-year playoff drought from 2016-17 to 2020-21. After starting 6-6 this year, the Bulls are 8-13 in their last 21 games.

The Bulls odds to win the Central Division currently sit at +20000 while also holding +10000 odds to win the Eastern Conference and +15000 odds to win the NBA Finals.

Against the spread this season, both teams are close to .500 and are in the middle of the pack across the league. Detroit this season is 16-17-3 against the spread while Chicago owns a 15-17-1 record this season.

Pistons finding building blocks in absence of Cunningham…

Image Credit: Flickr

Despite not having Cade Cunningham at their disposal, the Pistons continue to find players for them to build around going forward. 2022 Fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey is one of the top contenders for this season's Rookie of the Year award with +3000 odds to win the award on BetMGM. Ivey is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists this season.

Third-year small forward Saddiq Bay continues to show his abilities to be a consistent scorer at the NBA level, averaging 13.6 points per game after averaging over 16 points per contest a season ago.

Other young players that have shown promise for the Pistons this season include Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart. The 19-year-old Jalen Duren, the 13th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft is averaging 7.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 62.9% from the floor. Hayes, the former top-10 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft is having a career year for Detroit, averaging 9.2 points per game while having his best year from beyond the arch, shooting 32.5%. Finally, Isaiah Stewart, the former Washington Husky standout is also having his best season in his young career, averaging 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Bulls trying to right the ship with Zach LaVine trade rumors swirling

The slow start for the Bulls has trade rumors swirling around Chicago especially surrounding star small forward Zach LaVine. The ninth-year pro is averaging 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season, one of three Bulls to be averaging double-digit points this season.

Despite the trade rumors, the Bulls are trying to right the ship. After losing four straight earlier this month, Billy Donovan's group has won three of four games with wins over the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks. They'll finish off the calendar year with three games in four days, taking on Milwaukee, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Fans to get a glimpse of what to expect in Paris on December 30.

Fans of both teams will get a glimpse of what to expect in Paris on December 30 as the Pistons and Bulls play each other in Chicago. It will be the first of three matchups between the teams this season, they'll also play on March 1 to go along with their game in Paris on January 19.

In the 2021-22 season, the Bulls won all four matchups over the Pistons with all four games being decided by six points or more.

