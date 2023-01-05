Left Menu

Top seed Cilic pulls out of Tata Open Maharashtra due to knee injury

But Cilic sustained the knee injury while warming up earlier in the day.Very sorry that I couldnt come out again today to compete. Today, during the warm up I injured my knee and unfortunately it didnt get better until I was about to go out on the court, Cilic said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:24 IST
Top seed Cilic pulls out of Tata Open Maharashtra due to knee injury
Marin Cilic Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Top seed Marin Cilic on Thursday pulled out of the Tata Open Maharashtra ahead of his quarterfinal match due to a knee injury.

The 2014 US Open winner was scheduled to take on Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands in the last eight clash. But Cilic sustained the knee injury while warming up earlier in the day.

''Very sorry that I couldn't come out again today to compete. Today, during the warm up I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn't get better until I was about to go out on the court,'' Cilic said. ''Thanks to the fans for the great support this week, it was fantastic. I'm looking forward to return to India in the future to compete over here again.'' The 34-year-old Croatian is a former champion having won the men's singles title in 2010.

The world No. 17 singles player had survived a scare in the last-16 where he was stretched to three sets by Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain before winning 6-3 3-6 6-1 on Wednesday.

Dutch Griekspoor moved to the semifinals after he received a walkover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023